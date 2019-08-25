Jahanabad (Bihar) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A woman along with her children committed suicide by lying on Patna-Gaya railway line at Jahanabad on Sunday.
However, out of three children, one has survived with injuries, police said.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Bihar: Woman commits suicide along with children on Patna-Gaya railway line
ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:51 IST
