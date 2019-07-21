Bihar: Woman delivers baby girl on NDRF's rescue boat

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): In flood-hit Motihari in Bihar, a woman delivered a baby girl in a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue boat on July 20.

The condition of both mother and child are said to be stable.

Sabeena Khatoon (41), a resident of Motihari's Gobri village, developed severe labour pain after which her family was trying to take her to a nearby primary health centre to seek emergency attendance.

At the same time, a sub-team of NDRF under the leadership of assistant sub-inspector Vijay Jha was engaged in relief and rescue work in flood-affected areas of Bazaria.

After receiving information about the pregnant woman suffering from labour pain, the NDRF team immediately reached the spot.

With the help of relatives and ASHA workers, the NDRF team started making arrangements to take Sabeena to the health centre in a motorboat.

Rana Pratap Yadav, the nursing assistant of NDRF, was also present on the boat.

While taking her to the hospital, Sabeena started suffering severe labour pain and her situation turned critical. Keeping the emergency situation in mind, the NDRF team decided to assess the woman on the boat.

With all possible efforts, the NDRF team consisting Nursing Assistant, ASHA workers and her relatives, Sabeena gave birth to a baby girl.

The mother and her newborn girl were later taken and admitted to the health centre in Bazaria area. (ANI)

