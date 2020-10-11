Dumraon DSP K K Singh speaks to media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Bihar woman gang-raped, thrown into river with child; the 5-yr-old drowns

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:59 IST


Buxar (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): One person was arrested in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman and drowning of her five-year-old child in Buxar district in Bihar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was thrown into a river, along with her five-year-old child, after the gang-rape.
"The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR has been registered, while one accused arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem," Dumraon DSP K K Singh said.
"We are ascertaining facts related to the case," he added. (ANI)

