Bihar: Woman who was set ablaze for resisting rape, dies

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A woman, who was set on fire allegedly by her neighbour last week here after she resisted his rape attempt, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

The victim had suffered 90 per cent burns.

The incident took place on December 7 when the accused had allegedly set the victim ablaze after she resisted his rape attempt.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

