Bihar Women Commission takes cognizance of Bhagwanpur incident

Bihar [India], June 27 (ANI): The Women Commission of Bihar on Thursday took cognizance of the Bhagwanpur incident wherein a woman and her daughter were tonsured by a group of men in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly after they protested a molestation attempt.

President of the Commission, Dilmani Mishra, will be visiting the Bhagawanpur village, where the incident took place, for further inquiry.

On Wednesday, five men barged into the duo's house when they were alone and allegedly tried to molest them. Furious over their protest, the men beat them up with sticks, dragged them outside the house and shaved off their heads in front of the whole village, the victims said.

A case has been registered at the Bhagwanpur Police Station and two of the five accused have been arrested till now, while further investigation is underway. (ANI)