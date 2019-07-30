Bihar: Wrong prisoner released from Siwan jail

Siwan (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Siwan jail administration on Tuesday released a prisoner whose case is still being heard in the Patna High Court, due to an erroneous release order issued by a clerk.

While prisoner Gul Mohammad had got bail from the ADJ Rajkumar's court in Siwan, the release order issued by the clerk Abhay Singh was for a certain Gul Mohammad alias Lalan Nat, who is still being tried in the Patna High Court.

The matter is related to the Guthni police station.

Gul Mohammad alias Lalan Nat was arrested for a January 3 robbery the house of one Ramshakal Tiwari's house, which falls under the police station limits. This case was being heard in the Patna High Court.

"Because of the error committed by the clerk, another Gul Mohammad got released. But then a fresh release order was issued for my client who was subsequently released," Mannan Ahmed Khan, the advocate of Gul Mohammad who was granted bail by the district court said.

"The release order was issued for my client instead of the intended prisoner. We will make our client surrender in front of the court and let the law take its course," said Anil Tiwari, advocate of Gul Mohammad, the prisoner who was released erroneously. (ANI)

