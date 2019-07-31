Bihar youth beaten up for allegedly attempting to rape minor girl

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): A youth was beaten up by the public on Wednesday here for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl.

The man was later handed over to the police for further action.

The incident is of Lohanipur area which comes under the Kadamkuan police station limits. The 15-year-old youth had entered a public toilet behind a girl and was locked up inside it for a considerable amount of time after which people got the door open to rescue the girl and apprehend the youth.

"A 15-year-old youth inappropriately entered a toilet where a little girl had entered. The public beat him up after getting hold of him. We will take appropriate action against the youth under the relevant section of the law," said DSP Suresh Prasad. (ANI)

