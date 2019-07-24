Rakesh Kumar Mandal who lost his NCC certificate in floods speaking to ANI in Madhubani, Bihar. Photo/ANI
Rakesh Kumar Mandal who lost his NCC certificate in floods speaking to ANI in Madhubani, Bihar. Photo/ANI

Bihar youth loses NCC certificate in floods, seeks government's help

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:43 IST

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): A youth in Naruar village here lost his National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in the floods, and has now turned to the government for help.
Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Kumar Mandal said when locals raised their voices over the government's "inaction", an FIR was filed against all agitating villagers, including him.
"I returned from NCC camp on July 10. In the midst of the floods around July 13, I lost my NCC documents. I am preparing for joining the Army. I am in my first year of graduation," he said.
Narrating the ordeal, Mandal continued, "When we protested against the government for its inaction and raised demand for a new house, an FIR was registered against all the protestors including me."
"Now I request the government to make the documents that I have lost," he added.
According to the Army aspirant, around 40 to 50 houses in his locality have been destroyed due to incessant rains.
"There were around 40 to 50 houses here, now there is nothing. There were women and children inside the houses and we all panicked. The women helped us by offering their sarees to make a rope after which we all managed to cross the floods to reach a safer side," he explained.
"There is no help from the government side; we are managing on our own. My grandmother today was swept away in the floods but fortunately, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued her," he added.
Another student, Jai Ram Yadav, said, "I am preparing for competitive exam. Due to floods, I have lost all my books and notes."
Over 30 people have lost their lives so far as floods continue to wreak havoc in the state.
In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:21 IST

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Cong Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The meeting of all Congress Lok Sabha lawmakers with Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi is underway at the party office in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:58 IST

13 injured after bus collides with lorry in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 13 people were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a lorry in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:56 IST

Soon, a Chhattisgarh cafe will provide food in exchange for...

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) is all set to make the city plastic-free with a unique initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:41 IST

Rajastan: 2 injured as roadways bus rams into bike

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Two tourists were injured after a state roadways bus rammed into the bike they were travelling in on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:07 IST

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Kerala; issues yellow alert for...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod regions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:06 IST

K'taka: Red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts; schools,...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:54 IST

MPs from Shiv Sena, Congress, PDP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 24(ANI) : Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:51 IST

Student of Bangladeshi origin ends life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 19-year-old student of Bangladeshi origin studying in a private university here allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:46 IST

Raman Singh admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:44 IST

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:24 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:22 IST

Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants at Durgapuri Chowk in North East Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl