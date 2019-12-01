Bihar youth posts videos with liquor bottles, held

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): To defy the alcohol ban in his own way, a youth posted videos on social media in which he can be seen with liquor bottles challenging authorities to arrest him for breaking the law.

In two videos that went viral on social media, Subhash Kumar, a resident of Kishanpur under Bathnaha police area here, claimed he was involved in smuggling liquor from bordering Nepal to sell it in Sitamarhi.

In the videos, he challenged the government and the police to arrest him for consuming and selling the contraband.

Subhash also used objectionable words against the authorities in his videos.

According to police, a case was registered against Kumar and two of his associates -- Kundan and Chhataraba -- at Bathahana Police Station under section 504 of IPC and section 40 of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The police arrested Subhash on Saturday and are on the hunt for two of his aides. (ANI)

