Applicants in queue to submit their forms in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Bihar's 166 Group D posts receive nearly 5 lakh applications

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:52 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bihar's 166 Group D vacancies in the Vidhan Sabha have got flooded with nearly 5 lakh applicants comprising graduates, post-graduates, MBA and MCA degree holders.
If finally selected, they will work as peons, gardeners, gatekeepers, cleaners, and so on.
Amit Jaiswal, post-graduate in English, told ANI that due to unemployment, he is forced to apply for this job.
He claimed that people with higher education degrees do not even get a job with a basic salary of Rs 10,000 in private sector.
Another job aspirant told ANI that the people with M Tech, B Tech and diploma degrees are coming here in large numbers to apply for the job.
"Unemployment is one of the reasons, but the people who have applied for this job want to go for government jobs. They don't want to enter the private sector," he added.
Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra terms the situation as "a matter of concern and a subject of investigation."
"Lakhs of applicants are applying for this job. The interview for the post began in September. According to me, so far 4,32,000 applicants have already appeared in the interview," Mishra told ANI.
Mishra said that around 1,500 to 1,600 candidates are appearing in the interview on a daily basis.
"Somewhere there is a job crisis and a state of unemployment in Bihar. Hence the people holding MBA and BCA degrees are applying for Group D jobs," said Mishra.
"Youths with higher qualifications are ready to work as peons. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. People from other states like Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are also coming here for jobs, which means that even these states are reeling under unemployment," added Mishra.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Anwar Alam said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government is responsible for the current situation in the state.
"Hence, highly qualified people are willing to take Group D jobs in the state Legislative assembly," he said.
"This situation shows that unemployment in the state is at an alarming level. I believe that the government is responsible for this situation in the state," added Alam. (ANI)

