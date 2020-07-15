Bihar's COVID-19 situation worse among states: Akhilesh Prasad Singh

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday alleged that COVID -19 cases were increasing in the country daily but the situation was the worst in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I have been pointing out since long that the situation in India is very bad due to COVID -19. However, the pandemic situation is worse in Bihar as compared to other states. There is nothing in the name of health services in Bihar. The testing level there is also much lower than in other states. In Bihar, the infection is spreading slowly and I think there is also an infection increasing in the community there."

"75 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state BJP office. The situation is worse there and despite that, Nitish Kumar is not ready to take any corrective measures. He only wants to save his chair," he alleged.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP further attacked the Bihar government and said, "This is not going to benefit the people of Bihar. The Centre and Bihar government should jointly take corrective measures to tackle the situation. The governments should take tough decisions to fight against COVID -19."

The Bihar government on Tuesday extended lockdown across the state from July 16 to 31 to control the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

