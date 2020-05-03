Bihar's COVID-19 tally increases to 466

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 1 (ANI): As many as 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 466, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Friday.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 35,043, of which 8,889 have recovered/discharged.

So far, 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

