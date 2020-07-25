Bihar's Covid count crosses 36,000-mark with 2,803 new cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): With 2,803 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, the state's tally of confirmed cases has crossed the 36,000-mark on Saturday.

According to the latest update by the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the state has climbed to 36,314.

Out of 2,803 new cases, as many as 1,021 cases were reported on July 24 while the remaining 1,782 cases were detected on July 23, said the health department.

The maximum number of positive cases were reported from Patna. (ANI)

