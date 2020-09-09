Bihar's Darbhanga Airport to connect with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soon

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing the civil enclave at Darbhanga for the commencement of civil flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

The Darbhanga airport belongs to the IAF and land was handed over to AAI for development of the interim civil enclave which includes the construction of a Pre-fab terminal building along with associated facilities car park, connecting road network, strengthening of runway and dispersal area to cater to the intended aircraft and construction of a link taxi track at the cost of Rs 92 crore.

Construction of the Interim Terminal Building of the airport with an area of 1400 sqm.is completed. The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities. The work for the strengthening of runway for accommodating Boeing 737-800 type of aircraft, construction of new Apron with connecting taxiway and the connecting road is in full swing and soon airport will be ready for civil operations, AAI said in a release.

The Foundation for the Interim Civil Enclave at Darbhanga was laid by Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar in the presence of Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of State, Civil Aviation on December 24, 2018.

Darbhanga, in north Bihar is the fifth largest city in Bihar and is considered as the cultural capital of Bihar with its rich musical, folk art and literary traditions of centuries. It is also known as "Heart of the Mithilanchal" and is abound with fertile land and greenery. With the operationalisation of Darbhanga Airport, the long pending demand of air connectivity of the people of the region will be fulfilled. (ANI)

