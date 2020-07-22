Bihar's Sitamarhi flooded after incessant rain

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): Most parts of Sitamarhi district in Bihar were flooded on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains, affecting normal life.

People had to wade through chest- or knee-deep water. In some areas people had to use boats to go for work.

Mahesh Rai, a local resident told ANI, "The area is submerged in floodwater. The district administration must look into the problems faced by locals as the situation is grave here."

A doctor said, "I run a hospital here. Because of floods, road connectivity has been affected. It is difficult to take patients to hospitals. The incessant rain has made the situation tough."

Another local resident said, "Water has entered houses and if the administration does not listen to us, we will have to stage protests."

Satya Pradhan, Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) tweeted on Tuesday, "In view of the flood situation in Bihar, a total of 19 teams of the NDRF are being deployed which have been allotted to the identified districts as per the map."

The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday. (ANI)

