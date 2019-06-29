Bijapur encounter: Chhattisgarh CM pays tribute to slain CRPF jawans

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tributes to the three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur on Friday.

Baghel, along with state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, attended the wreath-laying ceremony of the jawans on Saturday at Shaheed Smarak in Raipur.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Naxals.

A civilian was also killed, besides the three CRPF personnel.

ASI Mahadev Patil died on the spot while ASI Madan Pal and Head Constable Saaji died on the way to Bhairamgarh hospital. (ANI)

