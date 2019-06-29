Bijapur encounter: CRPF officer's family mourn his death

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Family and relatives of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector Madan Pal Singh, mourned his death on Saturday. The CRPF personnel lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

Madan Pal Singh along with two other CRPF personnel lost his life on Friday during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

"Madan was deployed in Chhattisgarh and he left home on June 23 to perform his duty there. We were informed about the entire incident via phone call on Friday. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital and now he is survived by two daughters, two sons, wife, younger brother and his mother," a family member told ANI.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Naxals. (ANI)

