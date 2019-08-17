CRPF personnel carried a man bitten by snake on their shoulders for around 2.5 kms. Photo/ANI
CRPF personnel carried a man bitten by snake on their shoulders for around 2.5 kms. Photo/ANI

Bijapur: Man bitten by snake carried by CRPF personnel on shoulder for treatment

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): CRPF personnel on Saturday carried on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres, a tribal man who was bitten by a snake in Puskunta after the ambulance was unable to reach the area due to the poor condition of roads.
The man is said to be stable now. His wife died due to snakebite 2 months ago.
"Today, F/222 and B/168 went out for Area Domination duty towards Raiguda, Puskunta, and Baheguda. In Puskunta, a civilian was bitten by a snake and the villagers were trying to get him some treatment on their own. But our team informed the PHC Awapally and asked to send an ambulance," CRPF officials said.
"The hospital staff reacted immediately and sent an ambulance. Because of rains Puskunta road became unmotorable and the ambulance was unable to come till Puskunta. Then our Jawans took the injured on a cot and carried him on their shoulders for almost 2.5km to reach to the road-head," they added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Karnataka cabinet expansion on Aug 20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet is scheduled to take place on August 20, according to official sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Chandigarh man helps needy children by providing books, other...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Many students even today can't buy books due to the financial condition of their families. Chandigarh's Sandeep Kumar has come forward to help these students.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Indian Army salutes Sandeep Thapa's supreme sacrifice

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, who was martyred in action along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:05 IST

No flood-like situation in Ludhiana, all drains cleared

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, a high alert was issued by Punjab government in 14 districts of the state, including Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Prepared for return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow: Srinagar...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Srinagar Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan on Saturday said the administration was prepared for the return of pilgrims from Haj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath Singh to flag off 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which will pass through each Assembly seat, drumming up support for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

3 naxals surrender in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three CPI (Maoists) naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before Superintendent of Police, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Siddipet : 35-year-old attempts suicide depressed after wife...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A 35-year-old man attempted suicide here in Siddipet on Saturday morning claiming that his wife refused to stay with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

J-K: Two brothers swept away in Devak river, one rescued

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Locals rescued one of two men who were swept away in the overflowing Devak river here on Saturday while they were attempting to cross it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Ghaziabad : 7-year-old girl's body found in sack

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The body of a 7-year-old girl was found in a sack in Abhay Khand here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers : IGP, Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With the restoration of internet services in Jammu Zone, the police on Saturday requested people to refrain from sharing fake messages or videos that may vitiate the atmosphere in the region adding that strict action will be taken against those circulat

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:41 IST

Mumbai: Drivers accuse gas stations of pumping out diluted CNG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Drivers of commercial and private vehicles are accusing gas stations in the city of pumping out diluted compress natural gas (CNG).

Read More
iocl