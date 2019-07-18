Bikaner: Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Director of Education here issued an order barring the teachers of government and private schools in the district from using their mobile phones during school hours or even carrying it to the classrooms.

"All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class," said the Director of Education in an order on Wednesday.

The director warned of strict disciplinary actions against the staff and principle of the institute if anyone is found in violation of the order.

"It has been observed that teachers use their phones during classes. Teachers bring their mobile phones to school and talk on their phones during school hours, which disrupt the study environment in classes," said the order. (ANI)

