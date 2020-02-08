Bike-borne man brandishes rifle in Gwalior, probe on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A man, riding pillion on a motorcycle, brandished a rifle in Janak Ganj area here on Friday night. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the persons and to find out if the gun was licensed or was an illegal weapon.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The men were apparently in an inebriated state.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gwalior, Satyendra Singh Tomar, said, "We are authenticating the video, and an investigation is underway in the incident. We are also checking the CCTV footage of the shops in the area.

He further emphasised that the law and order in the city is completely under control. (ANI)