Mithilesh Tiwari (Photo/ANI)
Mithilesh Tiwari (Photo/ANI)

Bike-borne men attack BJP MLA in Bihar's Gopalganj

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2020 07:38 IST


Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bike-borne men allegedly attacked BJP MLA from Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Tiwari on Monday in Gopalganj. His car has also been vandalised.

Tiwari staged a sit-in protest outside the police station alleging that attackers were supporters of Independent candidate Manjeet Singh and Police took no action.
"There were reports that Independent candidate Manjeet Singh's men are distributing money and sarees among people," said Tiwari.
I was talking to my workers about this when 50 bike-borne men - supporters of Manjeet Singh - came and attacked me. I'll sit here until their arrest," he added. (ANI)

