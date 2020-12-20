Biker groups from Punjab, Haryana arrive at Singhu border to show solidarity with protesting farmers

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Three biker groups from Punjab and Haryana arrived at Singhu border on Sunday to express their solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against the three recently enacted farm laws for the last 25 days.

"The purpose is to do sewa (service)," Gurpreet Singh, a member of Ludhiana bikers' group Punjab Enfield Generation, said.

Gurpreet, also a skating coach in Ludhiana, highlighted that it is his duty to help the farmers. "Our farmers have been protesting here for more than two weeks and we are trying to support them. It is our duty to help our farmers. We have come here with medicines and blankets."

Pal Singh, who hails from Karnal and is one of the core members of Ludhiana-based Muchchad Gang, said that people should come out in large numbers to support the farmers.



"People should come out in large numbers to support the farmers because the nation depends upon two kinds of people -- farmers and soldiers," he said.

Karnal resident Sandeep of Low Beam Riders group questioned Bollywood for not showing support to the protesting farmers so far. "We want the farm laws to be repealed."

He added that if farmers stop growing food, how would people get food.

"We would be alive only if farmers are there. Without the farmers, we don't have a future," Ramandeep, a member of the Muchchad Gang, said.

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

