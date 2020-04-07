Biker spits on Manipuri woman in Mumbai, case registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): A male bike rider allegedly spat on a girl belonging to Manipur in Kalina area here on Monday.

The Mumbai Police filed a case against the unidentified man under Sections 270 and 352 IPC, on the basis of the girl's complaint.

Police are tracing the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the area and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

