Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a week long tour to the USA (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a week long tour to the USA (File Photo)

Bilaterals, pluri-lateral meetings, diaspora address part of Modi's packed schedule in US

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule during his week-long visit to the US to attend the UNGA which includes multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings as also address to the Indian diaspora.
Apart from meeting US President Donald Trump, Modi is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani.
PM Modi, who left for Houston from the national capital late Friday, will have a round table meeting with the CEOs of oil sector companies on the first day of his arrival in the US.
On September 22, Modi will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi', an Indian community event, which has assumed added importance with US President Donald Trump also attending it.
The event at the NRG Stadium will be followed by a luncheon meeting with elected officials and a community reception at the same venue.
Modi will leave for New York the same day. On September 23, he will attend the United Nations Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit at the UN building.
The summit will be followed by a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.
This will be followed by Prime Minister's meetings with the Amir of Qatar, President of Niger, Prime Minister of Italy and the Director of UNICEF.
He will also attend the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. Modi will also meet the Presidents of Namibia and Maldives.
On September 24, the PM will meet US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters, which will be their second meeting in three days.
His other engagements during the day include India-Pacific islands' leaders' meeting and Gandhi @150 event. Later, he will receive Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award 2019.
On September 25, Modi will deliver keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. He will then attend a CEOs' routable and also have one-on-one meetings.
He will also be meeting Prime Ministers of Belgium, Armenia and New Zealand and President of Estonia.
On September 26, the Prime Minister has a scheduled meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani. He will also be meeting the president of Cyprus and Prime Minister of Greece.
Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. This will be followed by an informal meeting with other delegations and Indian community outside the general assembly hall.
Meetings with prime ministers of Bhutan and Bangladesh is also scheduled on the same day. The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi on September 28. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:04 IST

Public money amounting Rs 58 crore saved in Polavaram project...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government has saved public money amounting to Rs 58 crore in Polavaram reverse tendering process, CM Office said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:58 IST

GST approves relaxation in filing annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of western UP gathered in Noida on Thursday and are scheduled to march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, to protest against hiked electricity rates and the money from sugarcane sales that government owes to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

GST decisions: Wet grinders to cost less, caffeinated beverages more

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of goods including slide fasteners dried tamarind, plates made of leaves and wet grinders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:37 IST

PM Modi departs for 7-day visit to US to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

GST reduced on hotel accommodation, outdoor catering

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in GST rates on services relating to several sectors including hotels and outdoor catering services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:34 IST

UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur,...

Bijnaur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal to embark on a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Saturday, to attend the meeting of 7th India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:16 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, reviewed the arrangements for celebrations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:09 IST

Uma Bharti terms Rahul's jibe on Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy', stating that the event will only have positive ramifications for India.

Read More
iocl