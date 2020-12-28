Bill aiming to end practice of running Madrassa by Assam govt to be tabled in Assembly: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that a Bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassa, aiming to end the practice of running Madrassa by the Assam government, will be introduced today in the state Assembly.

"Today I shall introduce a Bill to repeal provincialisation of Madrassa. Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Assam government will come to an end, a practice which was started by the Muslim League government in pre-Independence Assam," Sarma tweeted.

The three-day winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday.

Earlier on December 14, Sarma had said that the state government has decided to make 'education secular' and 198 high madrasas and 542 other madrasas in the state will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies. (ANI)

