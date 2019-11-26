Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcement of the standards.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya.

The bill provides that ships should be recycled in accordance with a ship-specific recycling plan. Ships to be recycled in India should be required to obtain a 'Ready for Recycling Certificate'.

The Cabinet had approved the bill last week.

The Ship Breaking Code (Revised) 2013 governs recycling activity in India but does not provide penalties for contraventions of its provisions or deal with restrictions and provisions on use of hazardous material in ships. (ANI)

