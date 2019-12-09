Bill introduced to extend reservation to SCs/STs in LS, assemblies

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): A bill to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by ten years was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeks to extend the reservation in legislatures by ten years.

Responding to concerns raised by Trinamool Congres member Saugata Roy who said the Anglo-Indian community was being deprived of reservation, Prasad said there are only 296 members of the Anglo-Indian community as per 2011 census. He said the government has not stopped deliberating on the issue.

He said the bill has been brought as the reservation for SCs and STs will end on January 25, 2020. (ANI)

