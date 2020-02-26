Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): A Bill that makes Marathi language mandatory as a subject in all schools of Maharashtra was passed in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday.
Minister of Marathi language Subhash Desai tweeted and announced that the Bill seeks to make the Marathi language compulsory for the students from class 1 to class 10. (ANI)
Bill making Marathi language mandatory in schools passed in Maharashtra Legislative Council
ANI | Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:09 IST
