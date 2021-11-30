Bill to amend High Court judges Act introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): A bill that seeks to bring clarity concerning date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.



The bill seeks to amend High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act.

The bill proposes to insert an explanation in section 17B of the High Court Judges Act and in section 16B of the Supreme Court Judges Act to clarify the intention of the government.

The bill was introduced amid protest by oppositon members over their various demands. (ANI)

