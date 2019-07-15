Bill to ban commercial surrogacy introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A bill which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy and regulate surrogacy in India by setting up boards at national and state levels was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019 was introduced by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The bill seeks to prohibit exploitation of surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy and allows "ethical surrogacy" to the needy infertile Indian couples.

The Bill was passed by the previous Lok Sabha in December 2018 but lapsed with its dissolution.

Opposing some provisions of the bill, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said it prevents same-sex parents to have surrogate children and also puts restriction on reproductive rights of married couples by putting a time limit when they can opt for surrogacy. (ANI)

