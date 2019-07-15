Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo)

Bill to ban commercial surrogacy introduced in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A bill which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy and regulate surrogacy in India by setting up boards at national and state levels was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019 was introduced by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The bill seeks to prohibit exploitation of surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy and allows "ethical surrogacy" to the needy infertile Indian couples.
The Bill was passed by the previous Lok Sabha in December 2018 but lapsed with its dissolution.
Opposing some provisions of the bill, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said it prevents same-sex parents to have surrogate children and also puts restriction on reproductive rights of married couples by putting a time limit when they can opt for surrogacy. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:38 IST

Regional aspirations ignored in postal dept recruitment exam: DMK

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI) DMK leader T. R. Baalu on Monday accused the government of "ignoring regional aspirations" saying that a recruitment examination of the postal department was conducted only in English and Hindi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:27 IST

Punjab: Protest against double murder in Muktsar intensifies

Muktsar (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tension prevails in the district's Jawaharewala village as villagers took out a protest march on Monday after a double murder took place here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:18 IST

Petition in Delhi HC seeking linking of Aadhaar with property documents

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and benami transaction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:08 IST

Maharashtra: Students forced to cross flooded road to school

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Students of Bangarwadi area here are forced to wade through a flooded road to reach school about three kilometres away from their homes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:06 IST

Petition in Delhi HC seeking Aadhaar based election voting system

New Delhi [India], July 15 : A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to link the election identity cards with the Aadhaar number to curtail bogus voting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:02 IST

Surjewala hits out at BJP for rise in fuel prices

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked the BJP led Central government for the surge in prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:52 IST

Water levels in Srisailam reservoir in Kurnool reach bare minimum

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Water levels have touched the bare minimum in Srisailam reservoir which acts as a source of potable as well as irrigation water to several parts of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:44 IST

Assam Congress MPs protest in Parliament complex on floods

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Assam Congress MPs protested on Monday in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the flood situation in Assam and demanded that it be declared a national problem by the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:42 IST

Canadian national robbed by cab driver at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A Canadian national was robbed by a taxi driver at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:41 IST

SC seeks district-wise data on child rape cases

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Days after registering a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), the Supreme Court on Monday directed its registry to collate district-wise data from the registrars of all the high courts on the total number of child rape cases and how long these have been pending.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:40 IST

Overflowing Kamla river inundates several villages in Bihar's...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): The overflowing Kamla river due to heavy rains has left scores of villages inundated in the district, disrupting normal life like anything.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:32 IST

SC agrees to hear impleading petition in K'taka rebel MLAs case

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an impleading petition by five Karnataka rebel MLAs in the case relating to early decision by Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Read More
iocl