Bill to make Dental Council of India more effective introduced in LS

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A Bill that seeks to make the Dental Council of India (DCI) more effective and make changes in clauses relating to its membership and that of state councils was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Dentists (Amendment) Bill 2019 was introduced by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey. It seeks to amend the Dentists Act 1948.

The amendment seeks to help reduce redundancy by restructuring the Dental Councils. The representation of Central government members and elected members would no longer be made mandatory in the Dental Councils. (ANI)

