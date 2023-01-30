Bills pending in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: Here's the list

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha for passage, as per the government records.

While the first part of the upcoming Budget Session of the Parliament will be completely focused on discussions on 'Reply to the Motion for Thanks to the President's address' followed by the discussion on the Union Budget, the government has kept several legislative businesses ready for the second part of the Session.

Amongst the 26 Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha, three Bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha including the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bills which haven't been referred to any parliamentary scrutiny and are pending for passage include the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013, the Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

A number of bills pending with Rajya Sabha have been cleared by parliament scrutiny of the Standing Committee and for which reports have already been tabled including Assam Legislative Council Bill, 2013, the Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Constitution (79th Amendment Bill), 1992 (small family norms for Legislators), Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997, Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013, the Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013, the Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Pharmacy Bil, 2005, the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, the Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011, the Provisions of the Municipalities (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Bill, 2001, the Rajasthan Legislative Council Bill, 2013.

The list also includes the names of the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2013, The Seeds Bill, 2004, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008, The WAQF Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, 2014, The Mediation Bill 2021, The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2019 amongst others.

A list of nine Bills pending in the Lok Sabha includes The Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2022. Two Bills had been referred to Standing Committee, and the report for which is still pending includes The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Three Bills are also listed where parliament has already received reports from Standing Committees including the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Seniors Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The government will also be listing the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31, with the address by the President of India to a Joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the Session.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

From Thursday onwards, both Houses will have a discussion on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President Address' after which PM Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok and Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13. The second part of the Budget Session will after a recess commence on March 13 and go on till April 6.

The discussion will take place on the Demand for Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed. Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period. (ANI)

