Bimal Julka takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday administered the oath of office to Bimal Julka as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Julka, who has earlier served as the Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary, was administered the oath of the office at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The post was vacant after the transparency watchdog chief Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11. (ANI)

