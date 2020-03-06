New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday administered the oath of office to Bimal Julka as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.
Julka, who has earlier served as the Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary, was administered the oath of the office at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The post was vacant after the transparency watchdog chief Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11. (ANI)
Bimal Julka takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:27 IST
