BIMS hospital staff protest after ambulance set on fire by dead patient's relatives

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Staff of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) here on Thursday staged a protest after relatives of a patient who died at the hospital allegedly set ablaze an ambulance and tried to vandalize the hospital.

An ambulance of BIMS was set ablaze yesterday. It was charred and mangled.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr Thyagarajan said that the ambulance was empty at the time of the incident.

"The relatives of the dead patient were upset and so set the ambulance of fire. A case is being registered and action will be taken. No matter what this shouldn't have been done" he said.

The Commissioner said there were around 30 to 40 people who attempted to enter the hospital.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors association of Karnataka have announced a symbolic protest tomorrow by wearing black bands to work to protest various incidents of attacks on their fraternity, including the arson of the ambulance at BIMS. (ANI)

