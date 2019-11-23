BIMSTEC maiden coastal security workshop concludes in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The three-day maiden Coastal Security workshop for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries concluded here on Friday.

The workshop which began on November 20 aimed at sharing views, best practices and experiences on issues of common maritime interest in which 17 delegates from the BIMSTEC countries and various maritime experts participated.

"Maiden Coastal Security workshop for #BIMSTEC countries concluded today. A 3-day workshop conducted by IFC-IOR under the aegis of MEA & NSCS, witnessed the participation of 17 delegates from #BIMSTEC nations and various experts from #MaritimeDomain exchanging views on #MaritimeSecurity," Spokesperson Navy tweeted.

BIMSTEC member countries include Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. (ANI)

