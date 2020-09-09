Bineesh Kodiyeri reaches ED Kochi office, to undergo questioning

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 9 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a notice, Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has reached ED's Kochi office for questioning on Wednesday.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Balakrishnan will be questioned regarding the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and his alleged connection with the arrested person in Bengaluru drug case.

On Tuesday, ED issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, directing him to appear in its Kochi office on Wednesday in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.

On September 2, PK Firoz, one of the accused arrested in the drugs case alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had close links with the drug smuggling accused.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

