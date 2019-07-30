Binoy Kodiyeri arrives at JJ Hospital to undergo DNA test in rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, underwent a DNA test at JJ Hospital here on Tuesday in connection with a rape case filed against him.

The Bombay High Court had on Monday ordered Kodiyeri to undergo a DNA test and asked him to submit the test report in the court in a sealed envelope.

The matter is slated to be heard on August 26.

A 33-year-old woman had registered a case against Kodiyeri at Oshiwara police station on June 18 in Mumbai, alleging that he had repeatedly raped her over a decade on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant also claimed that she had a child with Binoy.

The CPM leader's son was booked on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and cheating.

On July 3, a Mumbai court had granted anticipatory bail to Binoy and directed him to submit a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and appear before police between 10 am and 1 pm for a month on every Monday.

However, while speaking to the press in Kerala, Binoy had described it as a case of blackmail.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she had met Binoy for the first time in 2008 in Dubai at a bar where she used to work as a dancer.

"Binoy used to visit the bar regularly. Our friendship later transformed into a love affair," the complainant had stated.

The police claimed that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked the woman to leave her job and move with him to Mumbai.

He had also allegedly rented a house for her in Mumbai and promised to marry her, despite already being married.

The woman purportedly gave birth to his son in 2010.

The complainant reportedly learned about Binoy's marriage through Facebook in 2018 and confronted him, following which Binoy allegedly abused her. She then filed a complaint against him. (ANI)