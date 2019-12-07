Biodegradable, plastic-free 'Florish' sanitary napkins introduced in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): In a bid to spread awareness among women about menstrual hygiene and combat the crisis of environmental degradation, a nanotech company in Haldwani has come up with biodegradable 'Florish' sanitary napkins.

Though several efforts have been taken across the country to teach women about menstrual hygiene management, however, However, proper disposal of used pads is still a major problem in India.

According to statistics, every year around 1,13,000 sanitary pads in the country turn into waste which further becomes a burden on the environment. To combat this major problem, RI Nanotech has launched biodegradable sanitary napkins which are safer for both women as well as the environment.

"The biggest unique selling point (USP) of this sanitary napkin is that it is breathable and it is anti-bacterial. It is biodegradable which means within due course of time it will be converted into fertilizer," said Rajendra Joshi, CEO, RI Nanotech.

"The biggest problem in India is that sanitary pads made of plastic are non-degradable hence we have launched biodegradable pads which are odour free and of good quality. These are bacteria-free pads and they can be converted into fertilizer within three to six months," he added.

Vaishali Rathi, a scientist told that florish sanitary napkins would be very beneficial for the women of this country as these are made of herbal products.

"These are minimum allergic pads and are good for the skin as well. Moreover, it is beneficial for the environment as well as after the disposal it would be degraded soon which in turn won't pollute the environment," she added.

According to Gunjan Gupta, a researcher and Dr Kanika, an expert the regular sanitary napkins made of plastic are not only hazardous to the environment but also uncomfortable for the women, often leading to an infection that might cause uterus cancer as well.

Florish pads are made of natural ingredients including Bamboo, banana cotton and biodegradable sap which makes it anti-bacterial and anti-fungal.

According to doctors, if herbal eco-friendly sanitary pads are used by women, then there is very less risk of skin-related diseases, because in most cases, polymer-made sanitary pads produce rashes on the skin, causing further risk of diseases. (ANI)

