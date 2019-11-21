Biodegradable sanitary napkins introduced in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to make girls aware of the menstrual health, the women's college here conducted a special programme where they were told about hygiene products. A vending machine for manufacturing biodegradable napkin was also installed during the event.

"Biodegradable napkin will also increase employment opportunities for youths, especially in towns and cities of the north-eastern region," Iboyaima Meitei, Director and Adviser in North Eastern Council Secretariat (NEC), told ANI.

"We are promoting the scheme 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. The vending machines for sanitary napkins will help the females in more ways than one," added Meitei.

The biodegradable napkin is made up of banana stem fibre with no plastic and no chemicals.

The women's college had approached the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCOMRMP) for organising menstrual health and management programme, which was held on November 20. (ANI)

