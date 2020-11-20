Biology, Engineering are creating 'Age of Living Machines': Susan Hockfield at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): From virus-based batteries, protein-based water filters to cancer-detecting nano-particles and cognitive bionic limbs, renowned neuroscientist Susan Hockfield, on Thursday spoke about the 'Age of Living Machines' that biology and engineering are starting to create.

Hockfield, the President Emerita of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, a three-day event that began here on Thursday.

With the theme 'Next is Now', the conference has drawn over 250 speakers from across the world to deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'Information Technology and Electronics' and 'Biotechnology'.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tech summit via video conferencing and in his address said that India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era, asserting that the country's local tech solutions have the potential to go global.

Introducing the keynote speaker, Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "Susan Hockfield was the first woman and biologist to serve as MIT's president from 2004-2012."

Speaking about the challenges the world is presently facing, Hockfield pointed out that the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, but it is struggling with proper healthcare access, sustainable energy, water and food.

"By 2050, the energy domain is going to double, and this is one of the biggest challenges. In the case of water and food, as the world population increases, we need new farmland," she said.

"From Moore's law to genomics, the software of biology, in combination with the advances in molecular biology has positioned biology now as a quantified science that can accelerate great synergies with engineering - materials research, micro and nanotechnologies that will drive a huge adoption of bioengineering in improving the human condition in health, food and energy security and environmental sustainability", she added. (ANI)

