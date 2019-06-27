Manekshaw, born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, died of pneumonia at Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at 94.
Bipin Rawat pays homage to field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 11th death anniversary

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:00 IST

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and all others ranks of the force on Thursday paid homage to Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw on his 11th death anniversary.
"General Bipin Rawat COAS and all ranks of Indian Army pay homage to Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw (23 Apr 14- 27 Jun 08) on his death anniversary. Field Marshal Manekshaw, one of the world's leading military professionals, developed IndianArmy into an effective instrument of war," read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of ADG PI - Indian Army.
Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was the architect of many military triumphs. He is credited for crafting India's greatest military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.
Affectionately called as Sam Bahadur, Manekshaw was the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. He was honoured with the Military Cross on the battlefront during the Second World War.
Earlier in the day, actor Vicky Kaushal announced that he is set to don the military uniform to portray field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Vicky shared the first look from the yet-to-be-named film on his Twitter account.
"The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala. @RSVPMovies," he tweeted.
The actor's get up bears an uncanny similarity with Sam Manekshaw complete with his thick moustaches and broad wrinkled forehead. The untitled film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who is already helming 'Chhapaak' starring Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:38 IST

