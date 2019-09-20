Bipin Rawat to request U'Khand CM to provide better education facilities in state

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Thathi village here to meet his relatives and said he will request Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for providing better high education facilities here.

The chief visited Thathi village to meet his relatives and also presented gifts to his family.

He said, "I will speak to the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for better high education facilities for the people here."

On September 19, the chief and his wife Madhulika Rawat visited the Badrinath Temple to offer prayers. The chief performed the Vedic rituals which lasted for 15 minutes during his visit to the holy shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu. (ANI)

