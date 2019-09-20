Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. File Photo/ANI
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. File Photo/ANI

Bipin Rawat to request U'Khand CM to provide better education facilities in state

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:11 IST

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Thathi village here to meet his relatives and said he will request Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for providing better high education facilities here.
The chief visited Thathi village to meet his relatives and also presented gifts to his family.
He said, "I will speak to the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for better high education facilities for the people here."
On September 19, the chief and his wife Madhulika Rawat visited the Badrinath Temple to offer prayers. The chief performed the Vedic rituals which lasted for 15 minutes during his visit to the holy shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:36 IST

Bengaluru: JP Nadda, CM Yediyurappa to attend ceremony marking...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda flanked by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet will gather to observe the 60th birth anniversary of late Ananth Kumar, one of the party's tallest leaders in South India on September 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:35 IST

Gujarat: 10-feet-long python rescued in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of wildlife trust rescued a 10-feet-long python from a farm close to Aajwa Nemeta Garden here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:28 IST

Court extends Ratul Puri's judicial remand till Oct 3 in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended till October 3 the judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:18 IST

Rahul takes dig at Modi after corporate tax cut, says Houston...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government slashing corporate tax ahead of his visit to the US and said that the "Howdy Modi" event at Houston is "the world's most expensive event ever at over Rs 1.4 lakh cror

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:15 IST

Residents of Dhatkidih village express disappointment after...

Saraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Residents of Dhatkidih village on Thursday expressed disappointment after murder charges were restored against the accused in the Tabrez Ansari lynching incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Naidu hits out at YSRCP govt for Polavaram project re-tendering

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday hit out at YSRCP government for re-tendering Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:08 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court allows CBI to further interrogate...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further interrogate Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, in Tihar jail.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:04 IST

K'taka: NSUI members polish shoes, sell fruits in protest over...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): National Students'Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday polished shoes and sold fruits at a bus stand in Shivamogga as a mark of protest against unemployment and crisis in the automobile sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:03 IST

No discord in alliance with BJP, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said there is "no discord" in the BJP- JDU alliance, slamming rumours about friction between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:37 IST

Wife files petition after husband detained under PSA after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Centre and sought a detailed reply within two weeks on a habeas corpus petition filed by one, Asifa Mubeen, whose husband was detained under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:34 IST

Ahead of J-K visit, Azad questions connectivity in the region

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday expressed concern over connectivity issues in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:34 IST

SIT arrests Swami Chinmayanand but no rape charge against him

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A month after a law student leveled charges of rape against him, BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was on Friday arrested by Uttar Pradesh police which charged him with an offense of not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal

Read More
iocl