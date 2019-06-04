Bipin Rawat visits operational formations in Kishtwar and Reasi sectors

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat along with Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt General Ranbir Singh visited White Knight Corps to review the operational preparedness of the forces in the Corps zone. Rawat visited Operational Formations in Kishtwar and Reasi sectors.

Army Chief today also visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu accompanied by his security and personal staff.

"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Operational Formations in Kishtwar and Reasi sectors, wherein, he was briefed on actions being undertaken to ensure peace and stability. The COAS has also interacted at length with soldiers who are deployed on the Line of Control and for Counter-Terrorism Operation and obtain ground feedback on operations, training weapons, equipment and administrative issues," said Press Release from the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

General Rawat exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements. (ANI)

