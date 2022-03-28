Birbhum arson: 3 BJP members give privilege notice in Rajya Sabha against remarks by TMC's Dola Sen

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A notice of privilege was given by three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday against Trinamool Congress' Dola Sen for her comments on the Chair for allowing Roopa Ganguly of BJP to speak on Birbhum Rampurhat incident during Zero Hour recently.

Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Roopa Ganguly moved the privilege motion and sought action against Sen, said sources. The BJP leaders termed her remarks on Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Friday as "contemptuous".

In a video post, Sen is said to have remarked that Harivansh functioned as a BJP worker in allowing Ganguly to speak during the Zero Hour.



Sources in the BJP said that comments of Sen cast aspersions on the Deputy Chairman breaching the privilege of the chair and of the House.

The unfortunate arson incident in West Bengal's Birbhum that occurred early this week reverberated the Rajya Sabha on Friday with BJP leader from the state

Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down over the arson incident in West Bengal's Birbhum and targetted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

"Being born in Bengal is not a crime", said Ganguly while crying and wiping her tears, and mentioning "eight people, including two children, were burnt to death, Deputy Chairman sir". (ANI)

