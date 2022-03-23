Birbhum arson incident: Child panel sends notice to SP, DGP seeking factual report in three days

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has sent notices to district SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi and DGP Manoj Malaviya to submit a factual report within three days over Birbhum violence in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "We have taken cognizance of the Birbhum, West Bengal incident in which children also died. We've sent a notice to district SP and DGP to send a factual report within three days. We are monitoring the situation and if necessary we will send our team also."

He further said, "Even after the incident, we have got information that some anti-social elements are attacking children. If needed, we will send our team."



Kanoongo said, "We have also informed the Supreme Court that situation of children in West Bengal is very vulnerable. Some are forced to migrate and take refuge in some other parts of the country."

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Shaikh.

DGP Malaviya said that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in West Bengal. (ANI)

