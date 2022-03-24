Birbhum incident: TMC delegation meets Amit Shah, demands removal of WB Governor

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament and urged him to remove the West Bengal Governor in view of the Birbhum incident.

TMC delegation including Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra and other leaders met Shah.

"We have said that Governor of West Bengal should be removed, in view of the Rampurhat, Birbhum incident. His work is against our constitutional system. The parliamentary democratic system is under threat," said Bandyopadhyay, after meeting Amit Shah.

He further said that so far 21 persons have been arrested in the incident.



"We have given a copy of the letter by the Chief Minister for changing of Governor, to the Home Minister. Our CM is handling the situation finely. 21 persons have been arrested so far, 15 police officials have been asked to go on leave. No guilty person will be spared," said Bandyopadhyay.

When asked, what the Home Minister said, the TMC MP said, "He very categorically said that we are not looking for any political angle in this matter. I also believe that there I no political angle in the incident."

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Ahead of Banerjee's visit to Rampurhat, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi inspected the village along with a large contingent of the police personnel.

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat. Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. The Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday).

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)