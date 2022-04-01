Birbhum violence case: Police seize arms, ammunitions from West Bengal's Margram

Birbhum (West Benga) [India], March 31 (ANI): The police have seized three pistols, one revolver and 18 rounds of bullets from Margram in West Bengal's Birbhum district while investigating Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder case.

Superintendent of police, Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi in a conversation with ANI over the phone said, ''Three pistols, one revolver and 18 rounds of bullets were seized from Margram in Birbhum district in connection with an investigation of a murder case. ''

Earlier, West Bengal police recovered crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum on March 27. Following the Birbhum violence incident, a drive to seize arms and ammunition has been started in different parts of the state.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 21 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident. (ANI)