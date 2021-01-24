Bird flu: 145 more birds found dead in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 24 (ANI): As many as 145 birds were found dead on Sunday in Rajasthan, where 17 districts have reported cases of bird flu or avian influenza, the animal husbandry department of the state said.

As many as 112 crows, 5 peacocks, 11 pigeons, and 17 other birds were found dead in the state on Sunday, the department said.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, out of 272 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection.

A total of 6,595 birds have died in the state since December 25. This includes 4640 crows, 380 peacocks, 553 pigeons, and 1022 other birds. (ANI)