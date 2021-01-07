Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and there is no need to panic.

"Six crows died in Dakshina Kannada district, samples sent for testing. Precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to prevent bird flu," Sudhakar said.



The minister asserted: "We should not spread unnecessary panic as lakhs of students are attending schools. The government has taken all safety measures."

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Wednesday informed that avian influenza has been reported from the four states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala at 12 epicentres.

The other states were also requested to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds and to report immediately to take necessary measures. (ANI)

