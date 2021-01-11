Bird flu cases confirmed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Animal Husbandry Department of Delhi government on Monday confirmed cases of bird flu in the national capital.

"Eight samples from dead crows and ducks were sent for testing. All the samples tested positive for avian flu," said the Animal Husbandry Department.

As many as 91 crows and 27 ducks were found dead across 15 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in Delhi on Sunday.

According to an official release, Green Area Sanjay Lake at Trilokpuri Phase-I, II and III was declared as 'Alert Zone'.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 crows were also reported dead at the District Park and Plantation at Sarita Vihar. 4 crows were also reported dead at the central nursery located in Sector 5, Dwarka. All the dead crows were buried deep into the ground, and requisite preventive measures are being taken as per advisory of the Animal Husbandry Department.

As many as 16 crows were also dead in Hastsal Park. As a precautionary measure park is closed till further orders. (ANI)